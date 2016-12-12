Monday’s Show

Posted on December 12, 2016
Hour 1 – Open Topic
Hour 2 – Jeff Drummond and Kyle Macy

Tuesday’s Show

Posted on November 29, 2016
Tuesday’s Show – Justin Rowland, Jeff Drummond, and Mark Story

Wednesday’s Show

Posted on November 23, 2016
Hour 1 – TJ Beisner
Hour 2 – Jeff Drummond and Shane Boyd

Tuesday’s Show

Posted on November 22, 2016
Tuesday’s Show – Jeff Drummond and Keenan Burton

Monday’s Show

Posted on November 21, 2016
Hour 1 – Ben Roberts
Hour 2 – Jeff Drummond and Mark Coomes

Thursday’s Show

Posted on November 17, 2016
Thursday’s Show – Jeff Drummond and Shane Boyd

Wednesday’s Show

Posted on November 16, 2016
Wednesday’s Show – TJ Beisner, Jeff Drummond, and Aaron Torres

Monday’s Show

Posted on November 14, 2016
Hour 1 – Ben Roberts

Hour 2 – Gary Parrish

Thursday’s Show

Posted on November 10, 2016
Thursday’s Show with TJ Beisner, Jeff Drummond, and Shane Boyd

Wednesday’s Show

Posted on November 9, 2016
Wednesday’s Show with Chris Fisher

